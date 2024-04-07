Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have NVR RLN36 through HDMI cable connected to TV. To RLN36 is connected 12 camearas 8MP.I plan purchase RLN8-410 for redistribute additional 6 pcs cameras 8MP. Can i make connection from RLN8--LAN port to RLN36 1 of 4 input ports for cameras. How i view those 6 cameras (from RLN8) ? Can i will see it all 12+6 on my TV from RLN36 ?
@aliusv4_363227376926884 You can't. They are considered as independent.I would buy a poe switch(es) and connect all the cameras to this switch. Then connect its lan port to the router. You can connect the nvr to the poe switch or the router. In this set up you have direct access to the cameras too. More flexible.
