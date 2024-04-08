Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Replacing previous camera with Reolink’s. Have set up and use live view in Alexa, so Reolink is seen and used by Alexa. Trying to set up Reolink to trigger an Alexa routine (as other camera did). Reolink appears in the device list but can't find it when I'm in the routine trying to set an activity.
@user_805642254631123_805642254631123 I don't use Alexa and can't help on this. However, at Reddit Reolink you will definitely find customers using them on Alexa and will help you. Post your request there.
