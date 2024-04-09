Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hey guys!Recently we talked about our new vandal-proof camera series. So did anyone catch the scoop on our latest designs?Let's dive a bit deeper into what's new with these cameras: Enhanced built-in rotating bracket: Say goodbye to screwdrivers! With the new bracket, you can now adjust the camera angle by hand, making installation simpler and quicker.️ Upgraded base:Our cameras come with a metal aluminum housing for added durability. This enhancement ensures extra protection and longevity for your security camera.These upgrades apply to: 540A, 840A, 843A, and 843WA.Explore more details: https://reolink.club/Vandal-ProofCamera-COMNow, looking ahead, what features do you hope to see in future IK dome camera designs? Feel free to drop your thoughts below! 🧐
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!