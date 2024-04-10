Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello,I got a question about the RLN8-410.It has 4 PoE Ports and one "LAN" Port. I can connect 3 cameras to the PoE ports. The problem is the 4th camera. This would be powered using a separate PoE injector and the LAN port would be connected to a AVM Repeater (via LAN Port), which is connected via a LAN cable to the inhouse-switch, which goes to the LAN Port of the RLN8-410. (I hope this explanation makes sense)Would this work? Are the 5 ports of the RLN8-410 routed like a normal switch (were 4 ports are just PoE able), or are are the LAN and Cameraports 2 separate interfaces?
@user_811133148405946_811133148405946 You have 8 POE ports which should be connected to the POE cameras. The LAN port should be connected to the BB router or the switch (which is connected to the BB router). If the 4th camera is not poe, then you can connect it to the switch. NVR will detect it provided they are on the same subnet.
@joseph_1979
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!