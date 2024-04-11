Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I'd love to have the option for a standard user account on the PTZ cams to have the ability to point and zoom the camera. Not set the monitor or zoom points, but just have the ability to look around. After a period of inactivity, the cam would go back to the set monitor and zoom settings.
@davis-fields-solutions_679869296275701 submit your request to Reolink support.
