Notifications not working on Android. It keeps saying operation failed every time I try to toggle on the notifications. I have 13 cameras and a combination of NVR, POE, Solar and WiFi. All cameras are different types as well. Does Reolink know about this problem? Is this a widespread issue? Has anyone else had this issue recently? I tried resetting the phone and app. I've tried deleting the app and reinstalling it. I've tried going back to the previous app version as well. Nothing has worked. Any help would be appreciated.
@keoni_704774566166725 Same issue here, Android phone with NVR, POE, WiFi. Seemed to suddenly stop working this week, and impossible to re-enable in the app. Just keeps saying "Operation Failed" and toggles back off. Extremely frustrating how bad the client/app experience is despite the cameras themselves working quite well.
@keoni_704774566166725 Push notification stopped working yesterday. I have 1 doorbell camera and 2 outdoor cameras and 1 indoor camera all are set to with push notification on. I tried many times to toggle push notification on/off it shows (operation failed) every time.
