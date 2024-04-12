Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have a doorbell, but it’s infuriating that the notification tone is the same for both motion and a visitor. Can this be looked at to see if it can be implemented or is this a function not currently available in the UK?
@user_811568924922088_811568924922088 Check that you are running the latest firmware (from Reolink Download Center) and Android client (4.44.2.0).
