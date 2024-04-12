Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi! Got your TrackMix-W and really love it. It is installed in my backyard. One thing bothers me: When I myself go to my backyard, I get continous warnings about detected movement (it is set to do so). If I disable detection in the app (which is a bit tedious), I might forget to turn it back on later.So, I would really appreciate to have a simple widget on my phone to suspend movement detection (or notification thereof) easily, e.g., just a tiny frame with numbers which increase by one hour when tapped.What do you think?Best,LT
@user_811736275218677_811736275218677 We have asked Reolink to provide this and status for the widget feature.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!