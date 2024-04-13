Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Re: Argus 3 Pro updated firmwareHi, I have just purchased Argus 3 Pro 5MP cameras and want to know if they are WiFi 6 compatible?Does anyone know?
@user_812059413459103_812059413459103 From the specs which can be found at https://reolink.com/product/argus-3-pro/?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw2uiwBhCXARIsACMvIU2Be-z0Xz_m8EOP-689TG2ieXLarLy3oS6wcxBLf6YRhVP3VFbSRUIaAjbSEALw_wcB#specifications
IEEE 802.11a/b/g/nit is clear that this doesn't support WIFI 6 ( IEEE 802.11ax).
@joseph_1979 Thx for the info
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!