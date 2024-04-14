Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Reolink no device found to bind to cloud . I am trying to add my cameras to my cloud account but I am getting a no device found when I try to add .
@landy_767951208620204 Check out this link https://cloud.reolink.com/According to the site, only the following cams can be bound to the cloud.All Battery-Powered Cameras (incl. Argus Series, Go Series, Dual-Lens Battery Cameras, and Keen Ranger PT), E1 Series, and Reolink Lumus.
