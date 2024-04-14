Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hi,i have recently purchased the RLC-833a poe camera and have it connected to my reolink NVR (RLN8-410-E), id like to disable color night vision and only have night vision, and turn off the spotlights. is this possible and how to do it? all the screenshots i have seen online to turn off is not available to me and is a different UI whether i connect directly to the device, browser or mobile app version, there is no obvious setting to turn this off.Thanks
@alex_212048909770953 Go to light and switch off spot light. And for colour night vision, adjust the black/white and colour switching threshold.
@joseph_1979 thanks. i think i have figured out the problem, the light option does not work if the camera is directly connected to the NVR. it appears you must have the cameras separated from the NVR in order to get the spotlight option so that you can enable and disable. The support kb articles are not very good and should be updated to reflect this. i beleive reolink needs to provide a firmware update for the situation where the camera is directly connected to the NVR.
