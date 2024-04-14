Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Setup: RLN16-410 (4TB HDD) connected to WAN router and CX410 connected using PoE connections.I noticed this morning that push notifications seem to still work while outside of my home network, so that is awesome!My question is once I receive that push notification is there any way I can see the actual clip while not at home?I know I can login to my port forwarded NVR page, but that doesn't show motion detections at all.Thanks.Tim
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!