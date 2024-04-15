Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Recently I upgraded my Cam RLC 1212A (12 mg) on this camera, Unfortunately, it is not giving the option to go on Detection Alarm and I cannot set my Non-Detection Zone. When I click RLC1212a cam settings it only shows me "Push notifications on or off" as well as "Share NVR Code" which shows "connection failed. Click to try again". For your information, I am using the RLN8 - 410 NVR model . All of my other 6 cameras does not have this problem as well as my RLC811a camera.
@user_701193304785035_701193304785035 I don't have this cam. Can you take it up with support on support(@)reolink(dot)com
