Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I'm having an issue with my rlc811a camera that over looks my driveway. The issue is with vehicle detection. A parked or stationary car or truck in my driveway is constantly causing a vehicle detection alert. Even having my garden tractor parked in view of the camera causes it to constantly send a vehicle detection alert. Sensitivity is at 19 and vehicle detection is at medium 40.
@user_813255349637347_813255349637347 I suggest you to download a clip in clear mode and email it to support on support(@)reolink(dot)comTry to add 1s delay for vehicle.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!