Hi everyine!I have just purchased/ordered the Argus 3 Pro, with the matching solar panel. Apparently the camera now has the USB-C connection not the Micro-USB.I am assuming the paired/supplied solar panel will also have the USB-C connector?Is this correct?My 2nd question is that the USB-C extension cable has a rubber boot for the male end of the solar panel, but does not appear to have a rubber boot for a water proof connection to the camera?Is this correct?Can anyone definitely tell me if the extension cable is water proofed at both ends?Thanks in advance
@user_812059413459103_812059413459103 I have the Argus 3 Pro connected to a solar panel and using the Reolink extension cable. The extension cable has rubber protections at both ends. However, when connecting the extension to the solar panel end it is recommended to use amalgamated tape around the connection. I have this setup for 2 years now and never had any issue.Moreover please check the connector type on solar and camera. On mine they are micro USB and not type C. Type C is only available on the Argus 3 ultra.According to specs it is still micro USB.https://m.reolink.com/product/argus-3-pro/?gad_source=1#specifications
@joseph_1979 Thx. But as I mentioned the NEW Argus 3 Pro has been upgraded to USB-C but there is no mention that the paired (by Reolink) solar panel in the package that was advertised and sold on Reolink home page has been changed to USB-C. I am aware that it was Micro USB, the same on the Panel, but when you order the latest ones, there is an added comment from Reolink that the Argus 3 Pro camera is now 5MP and has the USB-C connection.I am assuming that they would NOT pair the wrong Solar Panel connection with the camera
