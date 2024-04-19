Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,I'm using two Reolink cams, one RLC-511WA and one Reloink DoorBell PoE. In my living room, I've an iPad where both cams are continously 'on'. I'm using the immersive view, to have pics displayed at the same time. Sometimes one or both streams are not visible (just grey). When I touch on it, I get the single stream and I can easily switch again into immersive view and it works fine again. I've an iPhone configured the same way, and the errors happen as well on this phone, but not at the same time as on the iPad.I've no clue, why this happen and how to resolve it. It is not a big drama, but I hate to have errors.
@user_795498294485127_795498294485127 Has this appeared lately? Did you try to install an older version and check whether it is still with older versions?I use Android and Windows and don't have this issue for the time window I use it. Did you try to contact Reolink support?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!