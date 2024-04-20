Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi there. I've started using the Duo 3 to record my sons football games. Not the intended use of a security camera I know, but much cheaper than the alternatives and the quality is decent. Does anyone know how to remove the fisheye effect from a video clip (see screenshot below)? I tried a few video editing software apps, but none have a specific fisheye removal setting for duo cameras, also even after experimenting with the settings in the video editor, I could only partially remove the fish eye effect. I previously used a GoPro and it had a linear FOV setting that got rid of the fisheye before recording the image (but the Gopro wide angle was not enough to see the whole pitch). Does the duo 3 have any settings to reduce the fisheye effect? Thanks, Ben
@bena-smith_398873969086630 There is no settings to remove altogether the fisheye effect at the edges.
Thank Joseph for the reply. Perhaps Reolink is missing a trick here, guessing its just a software thing but understand there would be a loss of angle (which is fine for me, Id just put the camera further back). Dont suppose you know how to stop the camera adding white borders around people? See below photo. Also, how to prevent the grass (artificial) from blurring into a load of green pixels? The definition has gone. I've turned the antiflickr off and set the duo 3 to highest resolution and bitrate settings. Other settings (like colour, brightness, etc) are on auto.
