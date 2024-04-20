Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Re: Backup configWas looking at a post from 2023 that support replied about looking for the option of backing up their config after an RMA. Support replied back and said there currently wasn't an option. I've looked around in the NVR settings and this still seems to hold true. I'm needing to move from an 8-channel box to a 16-channel and think it's quite short-sighted that there is not an option to do a full backup of settings and restore on a new box. Any updated info on this?
@yhwhelrey0_283227603075227 Note that most settings are on the cameras and so this should be fairly easy. Connect and scan.
