Hello, why the camera and the cime rings. Why does the camera have to ring when the the bell [censored]on is pressed? This is extremely annoying in the neighborhood. For me it's make no sense.Kind Regards, Konstantin
@konstantinbraun85_639600060936517 There is an option to silence it. Maybe you need to upgrade the firmware.
