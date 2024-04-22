Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
The pictures I receive on motion detection usually miss the person/object that triggers it. I don't see any setting. I'll get a notification and email but the person is already gone.
@terp84alum_459669713309856 This is normal with battery operated cams especially if the object passes the FOV quickly.
@joseph_1979 What about POE cameras?
