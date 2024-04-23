Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hello everyone,Currently I am having an issue with taking a snapshot with the reolink api. The last weeks everything was working. But currently I have the problem, that I open the following URL:http://192.168.2.100/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=Snap&channel=0&token=validtoken&width=400&height=300and I receive the following response:[ { "cmd" : "Snap", "code" : 1, "error" : { "detail" : "unknown", "rspCode" : -104 } } ]Unfortunately I cannot find any information about errorcode -104. So maybe anyone here as an idea.build-NR. build 23041300Firmware v3.0.0.2033:23041300
@eric1905_794032637485302 There seems to be a connection closure from camera side. Try to restart camera and check again.Note that there is a newer fw for the doorbell. You can download it from Reolink Download center.
