Reolink E1 outdoorI have installer 2 peace of this camera. After 30 min. See i condens inside of the cameras and the lens is covered with condens.The both of them have same issieu.I have now third one wifi E1 for another customer but i will not install that one if i get same issieu.Bycom
@by-com-ates_740338296795323 Moisture shall disappear after a day. I had this issue the first day I installed two E1 ODs.
