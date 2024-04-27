Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello, As you see I have no option to turn rtsp on. I need it to save the livestream into my Wdmycloud. I tried to connect in vlc but didn't allow me. I also tried to open a port like it is described in the official reolink website.
@user_817197822116021_817197822116021 RTSP is not available on battery operated cams.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!