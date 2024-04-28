Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I am trying to run a CGI command to disable/enable RTSP on my WiFi doorbell, but I keep running issues. I am not getting an error when running the command, just returns nothing. Surely I've made a mistake in my syntax, just unsure where.
curl -s -d '[{"cmd":"Login","action":0,"param":{"rs": "abcd", "User":{"userName":"USERNAME","password":"PASSWORD",{"cmd":"SetNetPort","param":NetPort,"action":{"rtspEnable":0}}}}}]' https://192.168.0.226/api.cgi?cmd=Login
@kraze_644556700938245 This is fairly easy. Check them out and let me know. If they work you shall receive 200OK ... like SIP for answer message 200OK :). Note that the Escape sequence is only needed for Win.To enablecurl -s -k -X POST -H "Content-Type : application/json" -d "[{\"cmd\":\"SetNetPort\",\"param\":{\"NetPort\":{\"rtspEnable\": 1}}}]" "https://#IP_CAM/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=SetNetPort&user=#USER&password=#PASSWORD" To disablecurl -s -k -X POST -H "Content-Type : application/json" -d "[{\"cmd\":\"SetNetPort\",\"param\":{\"NetPort\":{\"rtspEnable\": 0}}}]" "https://#IP_CAM/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=SetNetPort&user=#USER&password=#PASSWORD"
