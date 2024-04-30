Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
OK, here is an odd one. I can view my cameras on my Samsung tablet with my VPN activated. When I view my cameras on my Samsung phone I have to use "bypasser" to circumvent the VPN in order for the cameras to be seen. Obviously it is a problem with my phone but I can't figure what settings it must be that is causing the problem. Any suggestions would be appreciated.John
@user_814599126827143_814599126827143 It works on your tablet because it is connected locally and it uses their IP. In case of your smartphone, it uses the UID and it won't work when through VPN. Some ports maybe blocked at the VPN server or P2P Relay server sides.
