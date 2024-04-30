Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I live in Italy.I have two Reolink GO cameras, and when I purchased them, they came with Vodafone SIM cards for IoT because my home is a vacation property and does not have Wi-Fi coverage.Now, Vodafone Italy has informed me that the service for that type of SIM card will end on August 1, 2024 ( read here )Does anyone have information on what other SIM card can replace the Vodafone Italy ones?
@cmenzani_233116272869504 As long as you have mobile data SIM with access to Internet then it shouldn't be an issue. You need to add the apn in a text file as illustrated at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900006968183-How-to-import-APN-information-to-Reolink-Go-PT/ Puoi tentare ad usare un SIM da windtre o TIM.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!