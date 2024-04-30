Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I've been having issues with my Trackmix PoE for a couple weeks now and have been unable to find a solution: The 4k stream has major purple, green, and gray distortion/artifacts that make it unusable for live viewing in VLC, ZoneMinder, and Agent DVR, but works fine in the Reolink client. 4k footage recorded from those apps tends to work fine, but not always. I tested Blue Iris this morning and it immediately picks up the 4k stream and plays it without issue in great quality. Judging by the ports and settings in Agent DVR vs Blue Iris, it looks like both are using RTSP (port 554 and 8000). The profile in Blue Iris is Profile000_Mainstream, but I'm not sure if that's part of the URL or just the profile name, and I can't find the full URL it's using... only the IP and ports. I'm wondering/hoping Blue Iris is simply using a different stream URL and if I can find that I'll be good, but so far every URL I've found using Reolink documentation and the ones found in Agent DVR give the same issue of distortion. Issue persists after upgrading firmware and also factory reset. Same problem regardless of type of playback decoding used in Agent DVR.
@user_813402656334073_813402656334073 Which URL are you using?Should be in the format rtsp://admin:password@ip_cam:554//h265Preview_01_main
@joseph_1979 Much appreciated. The H265 URL you posted seems to be displaying way better than the others. I'm in the process of testing and will report back. Here are the ones I had previously tested: rtsp://192.168.0.X:554/ rtsp://username:password@192.168.0.X:554/Preview_01_main
