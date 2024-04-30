Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello,My Duo 2 4K RJ45 connector has corroded from the elements, and the camera is no longer working.I want to replace the camera's RJ45 connector; however, I can't seem to get the pinout correct.Has anyone successfully replaced the connection on the camera whip? If so, please share the pinout and process you used with me.Thanks!
@user_650239966015490_650239966015490 You could try to clean the jack with a tooth brush and rubbing alcohol. It's important to protect the camera cable ends from moisture, it's written in the install guide. Reolink provides a cover for the ethernet connection but not other camera cable ends though some new models have end caps. Some use a junction box, waterproof tape, put the cable ends inside the wall or up in soffit. I don't know if Reolink sells the cam cable separately but you'd need to take the cam apart and disconnect it from the circuit board. Maybe you could ask others if they have a spare one they'd send you. For the ethernet RJ45, you could buy a RJ45 crimper tool, carefully look at the sequence of the wires and write it down. Cut off the jack and add a new one. Contact Reolink support and ask.
@user_650239966015490_650239966015490 should be 568B. Check these links https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360011593434--Wiring-Standard-of-Ethernet-Cable/Andhttps://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/16brk3n/reolink_tail_whip_pinout/
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!