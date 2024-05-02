Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
On the NVR it would be great if on any given view, for example the 4 camera view, you could go to each of the 4 view boxes and select a list of cameras and types of motion for each camera, then when that type of motion is seen on one of the cameras, that camera is displayed in that box on the screen.A further iteration of this idea would be that you can show all of the selected cameras in a given box as smaller images but when the motion triggers on a given camera it fills the box.
@user_818905622692080_818905622692080 I don't think that the developers check our requests. I suggest you to submit your requests to support on support(@)reolink(dot)com
