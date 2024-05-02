Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello!I have an IP Camera RLC-420-5MP, firmware: IPC_51516M5Mv3.0.0.136_20121101, which keeps deleting the administrator password.It's like it's deleting the login every day.Can anyone tell me how to solve this?
@antónio-rosa_64256460041 Can you verify that the Reset [censored]on is secure and not exposed to the weather?
