Hi, I updated the firmware on my PoE Doorbell today. Release nota was saying this: Support calling via Doorbell ring.However, after the successful update, I cannot see any new option, to set up calling via doorbell ring. How this suppose to work, please? I was waiting for this feature and I want to use it.I tried to search for this feature in all NVR, Client and phone App - didn't find anything.My setup is: 1x PoE Doorbell4x RLC-820A (IPC_523128M8MP)-> RLN8-410 (NVR) (N3MB01)
@domkal_775112654221518 The calling feature announced by Reolink is based on push message notification and this is not what the customers are looking for. We receive a lot of push messages on our smartphone and definitely we will miss them. It has to be as implemented by their compe[censored]ors and should be based on SIP(S)+SRTP or XMPP + SRTP (like whatsapp). This implies that both the camera and the client has to register with a sip server (REGISTER - 200OK following a challenge 401) and once the [censored]on is pressed the camera sends INVITE with SDP codec Audio to the SIP sever which in turn sends an INVITE to the smartphone........which in turn shall send 180 (RINGING)...........and when the client (smartphone) answers a 200OK is sent back..........and two way conversation is established.........and at any time the client can change to video......so an UPDATE or REINVITE is sent back with possible video codecs........ 200OK is received and we have video. And then closing the session BYE...........200K........ SIP is fun and and troubleshooting is absolutely exciting........... IMS/VOLTE....In a nutshell we are waiting for their implementation. Hopefully it shall be based on VOIP.
@joseph_1979 Thanks for the answer. So if I do understand correctly, this feature is not available yet, right?I found this thread https://community.reolink.com/topic/9159/ring-ring-reolink-app-v4-43-is-here-answer-calls-from-your-doorbell?post_id=29596 and it was a bit confusing, as there is a printscreen of actual call. So I cannot have my doorbell calling me on [visitor] (someone pressing the [censored]on) currently, right?Thank you,
Also, my NVR is updated to the latest firmware v3.4.0.293_24010837.This one should also introduce:2. Add Time Lapse feature.But that one is not working either - or I cannot found this option at all.
