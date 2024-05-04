Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Is there a way to export my cameras from a client that is local to them. Its pitiful how often I have to type in the UUID's of 20 cameras when these reolink clients lose things. Its happened so many times over the years I am getting very tired of the upgrade problems. Is there a way to export them from another working client and import them into 8.15.6? If not, that really needs to be a developer priority! Where does it store the data on the cameras so I can try to back that file up or even registry keys..
@connellb_322777373483187 Just copy folder AppData\Roaming\reolink and you won't lose anything.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!