I went to add my home and away scenes to the Reolink app but for some reason it keeps failing with the E1 Zoom camera, but my CX410 adds just fine ?I unplugged the E1 Zoom and back in again but I get the same issue.i did recently upgrade it to the latest firmware, so not sure if that caused it.Any ideas how to resolve it please.
@corky_737880191164642 looks like it relates to when I set up a push notification, then it always fails, if I select any of the other option it then works fine.Just to clarify I can add and save a scene fine on the E1 Zoom but when I select the scene it fails, only for push notifications.
