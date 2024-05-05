Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
HiI have 1x doorbell camera and 3x Argus 3 ultras.I want to record onto a HDD in the house not just onto the micro SD in the cameras.Has anyone been able to do this?Looking for help and advice with that please.Thanks
@markemily_759439911620779 re:Argus 3 Ultra you can save the video on SD or cloud (there is a limit on length). Note that you cannot have continuous recording on battery operated cams. On the doorbell, you can save it to SD, cloud, ftp or streaming onvif/rtsp to an HA/BI, etc.
@joseph_1979 so can I record the doorbell to the NVR?Thanks
