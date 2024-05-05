Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I am building a custom integration with my Reolink RLC-510-WA, everything is working great except that I am not receiving the AI events via ONVIF.I am receiving only motion sensor events, and I can get the AI getState via the CGI API but it's not real time and ONVIF works a lot better so for my implementation I need the AI GetState via ONVIF.I read online and they said I need access to a beta firmware that puts the AI events on ONVIF. Apparently the firmware is not publicly accessible and you need to ask for access.So, I am asking for access, how can I receive this new firmware? Thank you.Hardware No.: IPC_523128M5MPFirmware Version: v3.1.0.764_2402204770Thank you!
@user_816950336405681_816950336405681 email support on support(@)reolink(dot)com
