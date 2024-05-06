Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi,I am a security camera novice.I have setup an RLC-811A, two RLC-833A's and a Doorbell, all have an SD card, I have plugged these into a reolink POE switch, I am also using a synology NAS. I have come across a small issue and cant work out where I am going wrong.When using the Reolink software, before adding to the Synology I can see a few cars and the boundary of my house. This view is spot on for me.However, when I add to the Synology, the camera restarts then on both the Synology and Reolink app its zoomed in, all can see is one car, I cant zoom out, I am guessing this is due to a Synology setting? I just can't figure out where I am going wrong. When I add to the NAS I am not changing any settings. I have tried removing and adding again but get the same issueAny advice will be greatly appreciated.Thanks
@user_817957934338227_817957934338227 Try to add your request at Reddit Reolink. I don't use Synology.
Images which highlight the issueI have blurred them on purpose
I worked out the issue, adding here just incase anyone comes across this in the future.When I enabled it in Synology it switched to H.264, when I tried to switch to H.265 I got an error advising I needed to install the codec, to do this I had to install the package 'Advanced Media Extensions', as soon as this was installed the issue was sorted.
