Hello,I am currently using OBS to stream my Reolink 811-WA camera to Youtube. I would like to have 2 different streams each with their own stream URL to list them in the description so viewers can click on whichever stream they would like to watch like the example below. All of their streams go to the same YouTube Channel. How can I do this. I got another stream key from YouTube but the stream URL is the same as the original stream.How can I upload mutable streams to the same YouTube channel? Thanks in advance.
@user_820309466443999_820309466443999 I have never streaned to YouTube using obs and currently busy and have no time to try out. I suggest you to put your request on Reddit Reolink where you will find customers who did that.
@joseph_1979 Thank you!
