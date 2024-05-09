Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi there,I use the timer based ftp snapshot function on my RLC-810A. It sends an image every 5 seconds 24/7 to my cloud storage.When using the "Balanced" resolution, the average (daytime) filesize is around 85kbyte and the resolution is 896x512.When using the "Clear" resolution it jumps to a whopping 1500kByte and the resolution is 3840x2160.I'd love to have something in between since the image quality on "Balanced" is too low for my taste and on "Clear" it eats up space too fast ...Maybe allow the user to specify image resolution and compression ratio?just my 2 cent ...
@user_744650121990365_744650121990365 Try to use minimum resolution and fps from Clear mode setting.
@joseph_1979 thanks for you reply. Unfortunately changing the resolution results in cropping the image, hence not an option.I don't understand why changing the framerate of the videostream should affect the stills?
