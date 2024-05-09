Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello,I’ve a setup with lots of 823-A, TrackMix PoE and 830-A.They all works really well, but I’ve a problem with 830-A audio.While on 823-A and TrackMix Poe the audio is good, on 830-A it gela like I’m “underwater”.I’ve read on some post that this could be fixed by lowering the noise filter, but I cannot find that feature.Noise reduction is present on 823A (which is more expensive), but it is even present on TrackMix Poe that is basically an 830A with dual lenses.Can anyone help me with this annoying issue?I’ve got the latest firmware from Reolink on all the 830A.Thanks
