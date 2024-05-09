Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi Team Reo,Same issue mentioned here: https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/10kasp3/cloud_recording_stopped_after_buying_new_plan/5 Days ago my basic subscription ended (Also the basic plan only lasting 30 days, very frustrating as not clearly mentioned on Amazon). I have renewed a few times already.This time on the 5th May 2024 I let it expire. On that exact same day playback recording to the SD card stopped working. I highly doubt that is a co-incidence and I would take a guess that its some sort of bug.I have renewed the basic 30 day play now (5 days after it expired) and can see recordings in the cloud, but still no recordings going to the SD card.Would also like to know if anyone has a way to read the SD card directly, as someone did actually steal some property from the house overnight and the recording would be very handy. Imagine the frustration as I now find out playback stopped working 5 days ago.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!