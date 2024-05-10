Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi Just trying to figure out best way to install POE camerasI have a Shed Detached from the house and wanting to put a Poe camera if it easy enough i will try and explain myself best as possibleso my question is can i connect camera to acesspoint(Connected to main router via Wifi) link via ethernet cable and then use a power adaptor to have the function work on the NVR?
@user_821561340051701_821561340051701 As long as the WIFI Extender is working as Access Point, you can connect to its ethernet port. You can connect your PC and check that your PC has been assigned an IP and you are able to browse the Internet.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!