Has anyone ever had any success with a physical joy stick controller to manipulate their PTZ cameras? I know there is PTZ control built into the app and web interface, this is more just for my own personal enjoyment. After a lot of searching on the internet, it seems that IP based PTZ controllers aren't too common. Anyone ever try this or know of any that work?
Nah, don't think so. But this is a nice idea.
5 years later and I am looking for the same solution you were. Quite frankly, I am surprised Reolink has not come out with a networked PTZ controller that works for all their PT & PTZ cameras. Especially since they are getting more into PTZ cams. The web/nvr/client/app interface for PTZ is clumsy. I think a PTZ controller would be a major boost and I am absolutely sure I'd be near the front of the line to get it.
@freddy-fredricksonthe5th_397846696067267 Simply because there were a few requests.
while IP-based PTZ controllers may not be as common, there are options available for those looking to use a physical joystick controller to manipulate their PTZ cameras. merge fruit
