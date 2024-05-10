Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Just set up a security camera at a condominium I manage. The members of the board of directors have direct access to the camera and I am not certain how to share the cloud with them. I can use the cloud but I need to set them up as well. Help please
@dboso_818542505435267 Recording in cloud is restricted to a max of 10s in clear mode and 24s in Fluent mode. See https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360007808214-Can-I-Adjust-the-Length-of-the-Cloud-Recordings/Battery powered cams won't allow you to add a guest account. The Cloud service is bound with the Reolink account instead of the camera account. To the best of my knowledge you can't share the Cloud account with the other users. Maybe it will be added later. I don't know. You may email support on this.
