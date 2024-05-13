Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Calling all ColorX fans!If you loved the CX410 but wanted a WiFi version or desired ColorX night vision with Pan & Tilt functionality, the E1 Outdoor CX is here to meet your needs!Key Features:● ColorX True Full-Color Night VisionFeaturing an F1.0 Super Aperture 1/1.8" CMOS Sensor, it captures nighttime footage as sharp and vivid as daytime, with no need for spotlights.● New Bluetooth ConnectionSimplifies setup and enhances configuration stability compared to traditional QR code scanning methods.● 355° Pan, 50° Tilt with Auto Tracking & Up to 64 Preset Points● 2.4/5 GHz Dual-Band Wi-FiExplore more: https://reolink.club/E1OutdoorCX–CMWhat do you think of this ColorX Wi-Fi PT camera? Let us know!
