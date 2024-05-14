Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
HiI wanted to know - I have a setup where I have 3 cameras connected to one PoE port using 2 x 1-to-2 port PoE extenders. It's been working great for years. However, I had to replace a camera and decided to go with a better camera unit. It works during the day but at night it causes all the cameras on that line to continuously power cycle. It looks like it is does it when the IR lights go on and I am guessing that is because it is not getting enough power. The new camera seems like it consumes more power than my previous one. It's going to be a pain to run more CAT6 cable so I wanted to know - if I connect a power adapter to one of the cameras on that line and have it connected to PoE (for connection to the network) will that camera take power from the power adapter and disable power from the PoE to distribute the power from the PoE switch to the other two cameras?
@supaman22 No, you will run out of power... per the port. So the new cameras prolly required more power and a power cycle is a symptom of a low power.Consider a POE+ or a POE++/ BT switch.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!