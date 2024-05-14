Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
I purchased the Reolink Duo Floodlight cam, RLC-830, and PoE Doorbell recently. I was able to get the Floodlight cam working fine, but the other two devices will not cooperate. I have verified they are both powered on, they both have a solid network connection, cables are verified good. My hunch is that something is [censored]ing up the DHCP process, but I have no visibility there to be able to verify that.Has anyone experienced similar difficulties getting these PoE devices connected and properly discovered/configured? Please advise as Reolink support has been less than helpful so far.
@user_822884704698612_822884704698612 Need more details on how its connected? using POE switch? You cant see your DHCP table within your router? There should be a list of connected clients within the router.If you could bring the camera down plug it up closer to the router with a short drop cable, that will confirm is there is a faulty cable or cam.
@kimchigun Unfortunately the Xfinity gateway does not provide that level of information as they have decided the end user does not need to see it. An ARP table would be nice, but it’s just not available.I was able to get around this connectivity issue on the RLC-830 by connecting a 12V power supply and connecting the Ethernet directly to the gateway, no PoE switch in the middle. This resolved the issue immediately. While I had access, I set a static address. I then installed the camera in it’s final location and connected thru the PoE switch to the gateway without further issue.The doorbell camera is a bit more challenging as it does not have a 12V power input. Since I have narrowed the issue down to my PoE switch, I am going to install a new one tomorrow and see if that will fix the doorbell.
