As I prepare lots of Reolink cameras within my own/local network before installing them at customer sites I often have the following situation:The Reolink-Client tells me that the camera I want to add already exists in my camera list - but this is not true!It seems the Client blocks or saves somehow the "old" IP address which a camera was associated to (in my local network during preparation)and then if this camera has moved to customer site but still is in my Client for support reasons and I add another (new) camera to my networkfor preparation/configuration it will cause that problem when the new camera gets the same IP from my local DHCP server as it was used of anyof the cameras which were connected in earlier times to my local network...Why does the Client save and compare an old IP address when adding a new camera?There is no reason the client has to save any old IP address which a camera was associated to.This must be corrected because it makes no sense to me and causes lots of problems when handling with big amounts of cameras for different projects!
