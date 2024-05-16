Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hey guys!Since the Go series cams upgraded to 4K resolution, I've been seeing a lot of discussions about them in the group, especially with some users using the Go Ultra for bird watching or monitoring stables. Just the other day, We saw a post sharing their installation of the Go Ultra for an Off-grid project, awesome! Big thanks to all for sharing your experiences!This smart 4K 4G LTE wireless #ReolinkStandalone camera is well-suited for off-grid security! It's compact and powered by battery and solar energy, easy and flexible to install anywhere, especially perfect for areas without electricity or Wi-Fi like farms, warehouses, construction sites, holiday houses, and remote properties.Check out more details:Official website: https://reolink.club/GoUltra-CM5Amazon store: https://amzn.to/4bDfuCnNow, the mic's all yours! Who's already got the Go Ultra up and running? ️️ Raise your hands! We're all ears and eager to hear about your experience or any feedback!Credit: Brady West
