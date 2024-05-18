Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hii would like to suggest this feature where you can watch live feed from your camera while using another app via IOS devices .. it could be possible there’s many apps that can show football games for example in half screen while you’re in browsing safari for example it would help me a lot since I need to watch the live feed for long time sometimes
