Can anyone tell me what the differences are between Reolink video doorbell WIFI, Reolink doorbell D340P and Reolink doorbell D340W, i'm really confused?.Below the link to the 3 doorbells.https://reolink.ch/product/reolink-d340p/https://reolink.ch/product/reolink-d340w/https://reolink.ch/product/reolink-video-doorbell-wifi/
@user_824854431916182_824854431916182 D340P is the poe doorbell bundled with 64G SD. The D340W is the WiFi doorbell bundled with 64G SD and the last one is the WIFI doorbell without SD. If you need an SD then you have to purchase one.
@joseph_1979 Thank you so much for your valuable comment. So the D340W and the Wifi doorbell are the same?And the only difference is the 64 G SD card?
